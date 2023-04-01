Tripura All Set to Host First-Ever G20 Summit on April 3

Tripura’s capital Agartala is all set to host the two-day G20 summit starting April 3 on the theme of 'Clean Energy for Greener Future'.

Massive preparations have started in the state welcome the delegates for the major event. 46 stalls have been installed with decorations at the Hapania indoor exhibition hall. Stalls from eight districts of the state are being set up.

Meanwhile, Minister of Industries and Commerce, Santana Chakma, visited the exhibition hall to inspect the ongoing preparations and stated that the state is well prepared and confident enough to welcome the international and national delegates.

This is the first time an international summit has been scheduled to be held in Tripura.

Chief Minister of Tripura, Dr. Manik Saha also expressed his happiness and readiness towards hosting the international summit at an international standard. He also said that the delegates of G20 will visit all the historical and attractive places of the state like Ujjayanta palace, Nirmahal etc.

ManiK Saha held a review meeting with all the concerned ministries and office heads to take stock of their preparedness for the program.

The Tripura chief minister said that everyone is ready to host and are eagerly waiting for the summit to happen. He added that it should be a great source of encouragement and inspiration for the state.