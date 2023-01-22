Tripura Assembly Polls: CM Manik Saha Holds Door-to-Door Campaign

Ahead of the upcoming Tripura assembly elections, state chief minister Manik Saha is conducting door-to-door campaigns and urging people to vote for the BJP in the upcoming polls.

Speaking about the campaign, CM Manik Saha said, “Although the elections to the Legislative Assembly are in February, but we have already started a door-to-door campaign in the last two days. We have received unwavering support and tremendous response from the people.”

CM Saha said that the BJP has achieved massive development in Tripura during the BJP rule.

He said, “People have a lot of faith in the BJP as they think that our government is transparent. Terrorism has ended in the state and peace and prosperity prevails now.”

Referring to political clashes in the state within hours of the poll date announcement, he said, "The incidents of Majlishpur were not intended. But the opposition is trying to create a problem to defame our party."

It may be mentioned that, the polling to the 60 assembly constituencies will be held on February 16 and counting will take place on March 2. Candidates will now be allowed to submit their nomination papers till January 30. The scrutiny will be done on January 31 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is February 2.