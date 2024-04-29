Tripura Begins Digitization of Patient Health Records and Healthcare Facilities

The National Health Mission Tripura has taken a significant stride towards enhancing healthcare services by introducing a digital health records initiative.
Under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), this endeavor aims to digitize patient records, healthcare professional details, and both public and private healthcare facilities across the state.
Binay Bhusan Das, Additional Mission Director of NHM Tripura Chapter, highlighted that the initiative integrates healthcare professionals, pharmacies, and laboratories onto a unified digital platform. Patients will receive Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) cards, each linked to a unique identifier. These cards will store comprehensive medical histories, including prescriptions, test results, and treatments, accessible to authorized doctors with patient consent.
With over 15.5 lakh individuals already issued ABHA cards, the system also introduces 'scan and share' technology through QR codes. Patients scanning these codes at hospital counters can automatically upload their data and schedule appointments digitally.
The initiative aims to enroll various healthcare stakeholders, including private practitioners, retired doctors, laboratories, nursing homes, and pharmacies, ensuring comprehensive healthcare data accessibility for the government.
To promote widespread adoption, special registration camps will be held in district and subdivision headquarters on specific dates in May. This initiative heralds a significant advancement in Tripura's healthcare delivery system.