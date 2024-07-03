Tripura BJYM Burns Effigy of Rahul Gandhi Over Alleged "Anti-Hindu" Remarks

Speaking to ANI, BJYM Tripura Pradesh President Sushanta Deb said, "We are all aware of the anti-Hindu statement delivered by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi in the parliament. He had insulted the sentiments of people who believe in Hinduism and the Sanatan way of life. We are organising protests condemning his statement all across the state and here in Agartala we have gathered in front of the city centre to express our disapproval of what he had said."