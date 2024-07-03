Tripura BJYM Burns Effigy of Rahul Gandhi Over Alleged "Anti-Hindu" Remarks

Members of Tripura Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) burnt an effigy of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday in protest against his alleged "anti-Hindu" statement during a parliamentary session.
The Yuva Morcha supporters also chanted slogans condemning Gandhi's statement.
Speaking to ANI, BJYM Tripura Pradesh President Sushanta Deb said, "We are all aware of the anti-Hindu statement delivered by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi in the parliament. He had insulted the sentiments of people who believe in Hinduism and the Sanatan way of life. We are organising protests condemning his statement all across the state and here in Agartala we have gathered in front of the city centre to express our disapproval of what he had said."
When asked about his demands, Deb stated, "Rahul Gandhi should withdraw his statement otherwise the protests will continue."
During his speech in the Lok Sabha on Monday afternoon, during the debate on the motion of thanks on President Draupadi Murmu's address, Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP and RSS of preaching and spreading violence and hatred. His remarks drew protests from the Treasury benches. BJP leaders accused the Congress MP of "speaking lies, misleading the House, and terming the entire Hindu community as violent."
Prime Minister Modi criticized Rahul Gandhi during his speech, stating, "Calling the entire Hindu community violent is a very serious matter." Home Minister Amit Shah also demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi.