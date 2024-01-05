Tripura CM Announces Increase in MLA Area Development Fund

Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha announced a significant increase in the MLA Area Development Fund of the state.
This was stated by the chief minister while addressing the inaugural session of the thirteenth Tripura Legislative Assembly on Friday.
During his address to the assembly, Manik Saha disclosed that the current allotment for the MLA Area Development Scheme is set at Rs. 50 Lakhs per MLA per year, totaling Rs. 30 crores for all 60 MLAs.
He proposed a significant raise, revealing an increase in the funding for this program to Rs. 75 lakhs, allocating an additional Rs. 25 lakhs for each MLA.
“Consequently, the total annual allocation for all 60 MLAs is expected to reach Rs. 45 crores, requiring an additional Rs. 15 crores”, said Dr Saha.
Dr. Saha emphasized that the increase in funds will take effect in the next fiscal year, 2024-25.
The chief minister also expressed hope that the speed of development in various areas will be accelerated.