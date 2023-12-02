Tripura CM Expresses Concern Over Rising HIV/AIDS Cases In State

Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha on Friday voiced deep concerns about the escalating cases of HIV/AIDS within the state, particularly highlighting the alarming number of active cases among students.
The state has recorded a total of 5,269 instances of HIV/AIDS, with 575 of them affecting students. As of October this year, the demographic distribution comprises 1,022 women, 4,246 men, and 1 individual identifying as a third gender.
Expressing worry, Dr. Saha stated, "Among them, 575 are students, a matter of concern for the state." In response, the government is intensifying efforts in AIDS awareness, counseling, and testing to curtail the spread of the disease. Notably, there are Integrated Counseling and Testing Centers in 24 state hospitals, along with 133 hospitals equipped with Facility Integrated Counseling and Testing Centers. Additionally, there are 3 PPP Integrated Counseling and Testing Centers, and a mobile integrated counseling and testing van is in operation.
Highlighting a crucial initiative, Dr. Saha mentioned the establishment of a Prevention of Parent-to-Child Transmission Center (PPTCT) at Agartala Government Medical College and GBP Hospital to mitigate mother-to-child transmission of HIV/AIDS.
Emphasizing the pivotal role of the youth in combating HIV/AIDS, he stated, "Public awareness is crucial in preventing AIDS, so campaigns to prevent AIDS should be organized regularly." Addressing the significance of World AIDS Day, celebrated globally on December 1 each year, he emphasized this year's theme, 'Let Communities Lead,' underlining the role of communities in disseminating awareness about the AIDS disease.
Elaborating on the severe consequences of AIDS on the immune system, Dr. Saha stressed the essential need for awareness. He asserted, "To stay safe from this disease, awareness is essential, and the youth have a significant role in the fight against HIV/AIDS."
Participating in a mass rally organized by the Tripura State AIDS Control Society at Umakanta Academy Ground, Agartala, on World AIDS Day, the Chief Minister expressed hope that the event would play a crucial role in raising awareness about the AIDS disease among the people of the state.
The event saw the presence of Social Welfare and Social Education Minister Tinku Roy, Secretary of the Health Department Sandip R Rathor, and Brand Ambassador of Tripura State AIDS Control Society and Padma Shri awardee Gymnast Dipa Karmakar, among others.