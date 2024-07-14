Tripura CM Highlights Kharchi Puja Heritage, Declares July 20 as Public Holiday

He underscored that without understanding its history, the festival's traditions risk fading away.

Manik Saha announced a public holiday on July 20, the final day of Kharchi Puja, to encourage widespread participation in the celebrations. He expressed delight in attending the festival once again, highlighting India's rich cultural heritage and the festival's deep-rooted history. Reflecting on his childhood experiences, Saha recalled the challenges of attending Kharchi Puja, including hazardous river crossings, and emphasized the festival's significance in fostering unity among the people.