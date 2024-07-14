Tripura CM Highlights Kharchi Puja Heritage, Declares July 20 as Public Holiday

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha emphasized the importance of educating the younger generation about the historical background of Kharchi Puja and its fourteen deities during the inauguration of the traditional festival at the Chaturdash Devta temple in old Agartala's Khayerpur on Sunday.
He underscored that without understanding its history, the festival's traditions risk fading away.
Manik Saha announced a public holiday on July 20, the final day of Kharchi Puja, to encourage widespread participation in the celebrations. He expressed delight in attending the festival once again, highlighting India's rich cultural heritage and the festival's deep-rooted history. Reflecting on his childhood experiences, Saha recalled the challenges of attending Kharchi Puja, including hazardous river crossings, and emphasized the festival's significance in fostering unity among the people.
CM Saha said, "The culture and tradition of India are the oldest in the world. The new generation should be made aware of the historical background of the Kharchi Puja and the fourteen deity houses. The tradition of this festival will remain elusive if future generations are not informed about its history and background."
"When the file of Kharchi Puja came to me, I observed the inauguration day as a holiday on Sunday. Usually, everyone expects such public holidays. So, after talking with officials, I declared the end day of the Kharchi festival, i.e., July 20, as a public holiday so that people can participate in this festival more happily," he added.
The Chief Minister noted that while three of the fourteen deities are regularly worshiped at the temple, all fourteen are honored during the seven-day Kharchi Puja. He stressed the importance of passing down these traditions to future generations to preserve Tripura's cultural heritage.
Among the attendees were MLA Ratan Chakraborty, Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, former Minister Rampada Jamatia, Agartala Municipal Corporation's Mayor and MLA Dipak Majumdar, and MLA Sapna Debbarma.