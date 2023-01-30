Adani Group's Shares Recover After 413-Page Response To Hindenburg

Flagship firm of the Adani Group -- Adani Enterprises -- and Adani Ports on Monday recovered against the last closing on Friday amid a fresh rebuttal of the US-based Hindenburg to the Indian conglomerate.

However, other group firms such as Adani Transmission, Adani Green and Adani Total Gas, among others, were trading in negative territory during morning trade.

Shares of Adani Enterprises opened with gains as it went up Rs 140 or 5.10 per cent to Rs 2,902.25 a piece at 10.30 in the morning against its previous closing on Friday. The firm had lost more than 15.20 per cent during last week.

Adani Port's shares surged Rs 22 or 3.70 per cent to Rs 616.05 apiece at 10.30 in the morning as the market opened with the burden of Friday's loss. On Friday, Sensex closed the week's session at 59,330.90 points, down 874.16 points or 1.45 per cent, whereas Nifty closed at 17,604.35 points, down 287.60 points or 1.61 per cent.

Hindenburg report, which came out with a scathing report against the conglomerate on January 24, dragged down the values of their shares on Wednesday and Friday.

Hindenburg Research today said, "The Adani Group has attempted to conflate its meteoric rise and the wealth of its Chairman, Gautam Adani, with the success of India itself,"

The US-based short seller had come out with this letter on Monday hours after the Indian conglomerate in its rebuttal said that allegations of stock manipulation levelled by the US-based short-seller amounted to a "calculated attack on India."

The response comes in the wake of an extensive 413-page report released by Adani Group that dismissed all allegations against it and termed the Hindenburg report as an "attack on India and its independent institutions".

Another group firm, Adani Green, also suffered losses this morning as its shares went down 16 per cent to Rs 1,247.70 apiece against its previous closing on Friday. In a span of five days, its shares went down 37.92 per cent to Rs 1,233 apiece this morning.