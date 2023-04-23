Tripura CM Promises To Gift Two Seats To PM Modi In Lok Sabha Polls

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday promised to gift two seats to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the upcoming Lok Sabha Polls which is scheduled to be held next year.

The CM said that the state BJP is determined to gift “two lotuses” to PM Modi in the Lok Sabha election.

The state has two Lok Sabha constituencies- West and East Tripura constituencies. These constituencies are being held by the ruling party.

In its official Facebook handle Saha wrote, “On the auspicious occasion of Akshay Tritiya, I have addressed party leaders and workers of various levels in a workshop on the booth empowerment campaign in the presence of BJP national secretary Asha Lakra.”

“We are determined to gift two lotuses from Tripura to honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji by strengthening the organisation up to the booth level in the next Lok Sabha elections,” the CM said.

Moreover, CM Saha expressed hope that the party workers will play a crucial role in strengthening the organization in order to achieve the goal of winning both seats of Lok Sabha.