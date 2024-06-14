Tripura Exports 600kg of 'Queen Pineapple' To Oman

Tripura's Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath recently initiated the dispatch of 600 kg of queen pineapples to Oman from Agartala Railway Station.
The consignment will travel first to Guwahati and then by air to its final destination.
Nath remarked, "Today, we flagged off 600 kg of Queen Pineapple via Guwahati Express, destined for Oman through an onward flight from Assam. Additionally, we have orders for 5 metric tons of Queen variety pineapples bound for Dubai. Talks are also underway to ship 30 metric tons of Kew variety pineapples to Holland."
Highlighting the increasing demand for Tripura's agricultural produce domestically and internationally, Nath mentioned, "During my recent visit to Germany, consultations with local buyers resulted in substantial orders for Black rice, bird's eye chilli, Kali Khasa, and Black sesame."
He further emphasized the success of buyer-seller meets across different parts of India, stating, "Our upcoming event in Indore on June 20 follows successful meetings in Varanasi, Delhi, and Agartala, which have received overwhelming responses." Nath noted the rise in pineapple prices from Rs 15-16 per piece to Rs 32 per piece, despite transportation costs.
Beyond pineapples, Tripura is exporting jackfruit, ginger, wood apple, and betel leaf to foreign markets. Nath reflected on the state's efforts to promote agricultural goods since 2018, particularly focusing on pineapple with advanced cultivation techniques for year-round production.