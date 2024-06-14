Two Women Arrested With 26 kg Ganja In Tripura

Two women were arrested, and 26 kg of ganja wrapped in 10 plastic-coated packets were allegedly seized from them in the Damcherra area of North Tripura district as they headed towards Assam.
The incident occurred around 1:30 pm on Thursday during a routine check at the East Narendra Nagar checkpoint in Damcherra, as stated by Sanjay Majumdar, the Officer-in-charge of Damcherra police station.
During the inspection, two women, identified as Azmiri Begum and Shalini Das, aroused suspicion.
"The suspects, Azmiri Begum from Bihar and Shalini Das from West Bengal, were found with several plastic-wrapped packets of cannabis in their bags. They were arrested and charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Preliminary investigations revealed that they had traveled from Agartala to Panisagar by train, then to Damcherra by auto-rickshaw, with the intention of entering Assam," Majumdar explained.
The women were taken to the police station, and an investigation has been initiated to uncover further details regarding the case, he added.
Meanwhile, the Tripura Police posted about the cannabis seizure on their official X (formerly Twitter) handle. "Damcherra PS arrested two women and seized a total of 26 kg of dry ganja in 10 plastic-coated packets at East R K Pur naka under Damcherra PS while they were heading towards Assam. A specific NDPS case has been registered against them," the post read.