Two Women Arrested With 26 kg Ganja In Tripura

"The suspects, Azmiri Begum from Bihar and Shalini Das from West Bengal, were found with several plastic-wrapped packets of cannabis in their bags. They were arrested and charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Preliminary investigations revealed that they had traveled from Agartala to Panisagar by train, then to Damcherra by auto-rickshaw, with the intention of entering Assam," Majumdar explained.