Tripura: Five Illegal Immigrants Arrested at Agartala Railway Station

In a coordinated operation led by multiple security agencies, five illegal immigrants were detained at Agartala Railway Station in Tripura on Monday.
Acting on confidential information, the Government Railway Police (GRP) of Tripura, along with the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Border Security Force (BSF), and intelligence agencies, conducted the operation.
According to an official statement from GRP Tripura, the detained individuals include two Bangladeshi and three Myanmar nationals, all of whom had illegally entered India from Bangladesh. The suspects were attempting to board a train to travel to other Indian states, with conflicting reports about their intended destination—some claimed they were headed to Hyderabad, while others mentioned Mumbai.
"The Agartala GRP police station has officially registered a case regarding this incident, and the individuals will be presented before the court tomorrow," read the official statement.
The individuals have been identified as Rohim Ullah (26) from Rachidang, Myanmar, currently residing in the Kutupalong Rohingya Camp, Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh; Md Ayub (45) from Rachidang, Myanmar, residing in Hakimpara, Camp 14, Cox's Bazar; Hussanara Begum (32), also from Rachidang, Myanmar, and her 4-year-old son, Md Anish, both residing in Hakimpara, Cox's Bazar; Md Chan Miah (24) from Bogura, Bangladesh; and Sabbir Hossain (24) from Bogura, Bangladesh.
The detainees are currently being interrogated at the Agartala GRP police station. More arrests are likely.