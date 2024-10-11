Tripura

Two Bangladeshi Women Nabbed at Agartala Railway Station

Their arrests were made during a coordinated effort involving the Government Railway Police (GRP), Railway Protection Force (RPF), Border Security Force (BSF), and intelligence agencies.
In a joint operation, two Bangladeshi women were arrested at Agartala railway station in Tripura for entering India without valid documents.

The women, identified as Rabbana Akter (20) and Asma Khatun (22), reportedly crossed the border illegally and were planning to board a train to another state.

A case has been registered at Agartala GRP Police Station, and the accused are expected to be produced before a court on Friday.

