Tripura: Ganja Weighing 207Kg Seized in Churaibari

In a major haul, Tripura Police on Sunday night seized a huge quantity of ganja weighing 207 kilograms from Churaibari Naka Point located at the Assam-Tripura border.
Acting on intelligence inputs, the police under the supervision of Churaibari Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Samresh Das carried out a raid in Naka Point where they intercepted a 12-wheeler truck, bearing the registration number WB23 E 9879.
During the raid, the police recovered 40 packets containing 207 kg of ganja hidden in a secret chamber of the truck. It is suspected that the market value of the seized ganja is Rs. 31 lakh.
Meanwhile, the driver of the truck, identified as Kisan Ali, hailing from West Bengal was apprehended in connection with the seizure and registered a case under NDPS.
Taking to X, North Tripura District Police posted, “Based on a secret input today evening, one 12 wheeler truck was detained at Churaibari PS naka. A meticulous search revealed total 40 nos packets of approx 207 kgs semi dry Cannabis hidden in secret chamber of the truck."
"Contrabands were seized, and the driver was arrested. A case under NDPS Act has been registered and investigation is underway to determine forward and backward linkages." it added.