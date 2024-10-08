Bangladesh Interim Govt Increases Durga Puja Holidays

The minority community’s concerns stem from targeted violence following the change in power on August 5. In a previous public statement, Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus remarked, “In our democratic aspirations, we should not be seen as Muslims, Hindus, or Buddhists, but as human beings. Our rights should be ensured. The root of all problems lies in the decay of institutional arrangements.” This statement underscores the government's commitment to addressing minority rights and maintaining harmony in the country.