Bangladesh Interim Govt Increases Durga Puja Holidays

The Bangladesh government announced an increase in holidays for the upcoming Durga Puja celebrations, responding to demands from the minority Hindu community.
Abul Kalam Azad, Deputy Press Secretary to Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, informed ANI that, traditionally, there was only one public holiday for Durga Puja, but this year will feature two additional holidays. This change means that, combined with the weekend, residents will enjoy a total of four days off to celebrate the festival.
Azad revealed that the executive order to formalize these additional holidays would be issued today. This decision follows a recent spate of violence targeting minority communities in Bangladesh, particularly after the political unrest that led to Sheikh Hasina's resignation in August. In light of these attacks, the government aims to support those affected and restore peace during the festivities.
Residents of Dhaka expressed optimism about the upcoming celebrations, emphasizing that law enforcement agencies are committed to ensuring safety. One local resident shared, “We are hopeful,” indicating confidence in the government and security forces' efforts to prevent any untoward incidents during the Puja. Coordination among various agencies has been reported, with army chiefs communicating security measures down to local thana and regional levels.
The minority community’s concerns stem from targeted violence following the change in power on August 5. In a previous public statement, Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus remarked, “In our democratic aspirations, we should not be seen as Muslims, Hindus, or Buddhists, but as human beings. Our rights should be ensured. The root of all problems lies in the decay of institutional arrangements.” This statement underscores the government's commitment to addressing minority rights and maintaining harmony in the country.