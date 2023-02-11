Tripura Poised to Become 'Gateway' of South Asia: PM Modi in Poll-Bound State

Ahead of the upcoming polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a massive gathering in Tripura said that the northeastern state is poised to become the 'Gateway' of South Asia.

Narendra Modi was addressing a Vijay Sankalp Rally in Ambassa on Friday.

Highlighting the BJP’s development work in the state, PM Modi said that the party strives to bring forth the contributions of the tribal people in nation-building through its consistent steps of recognizing their efforts.

The Prime Minister said he had promised "HIRA" (Highways, Internet ways, Railways and Airways) in Tripura and people could see the delivery of projects. The work of doubling the length of National Highways in Tripura is at a high pace, he said.

"The work of laying optical fiber in villages is going on in Tripura. In the last eight years, more than three times the optical fiber has been laid in Tripura. Around 5,000 km of new roads were built in Tripura to connect its villages. A new airport was also built in Agartala. Optical fiber and 4G connectivity are being brought to villages. Now, Tripura is becoming global. We are developing waterways to connect the northeast and Tripura with ports. Tripura is poised to become the 'Gateway' of South Asia," PM Modi said.

He also said that the trinity of 'Housing-Health-Income' is empowering Tripura. He said PM Awas Yojana has changed the lives of the poor people here.