Guwahati Police Arrests Fraudster Posing as Cop, GMC Officer

The Guwahati Police on Saturday arrested a fraudster for looting money by posing as police in Fancy Bazar.

According to sources, the fraudster, identified as Tarun Dutta, is a resident of Kamakhya Gate who posed as a police and Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) officer to loot money from small businessmen in the city’s shopping hub.

It is established that several cases were registered against Tarun for looting money from many people.

He used to loot money from small businessmen by alleging that they re-established their shops which were removed by police in the area.

Allegations were made against him for collecting tax from events jointly organised by news agencies and social organizations.

Last Friday, one fraudster was apprehended by the police for allegedly attempting to loot money from an ATM in Beltola area.

The fraudster attempted to loot money from SBI and HDFC ATMs situated at the Beltola bazaar area.