Tripura Police Seize 410kg Cannabis Worth Rs 41 Lakh From 2 Cars; Driver Flees

Tripura Police on Wednesday seized a substantial quantity of dry cannabis weighing 410 kilograms, with an estimated market value of Rs 41 lakh at Dhalai district.
The operation was conducted during the afternoon hours when Betbagan Naka staff, stationed under the Ambassa Police Station, intercepted two vehicles arriving from Agartala, suspecting them of illicitly transporting dry cannabis.
Acting promptly, the authorities conducted a thorough search of the vehicles in the presence of an executive magistrate and witnesses. The police then recovered 410 kilograms of dry cannabis, neatly packed in brown-colored packets within the intercepted vehicles.
The drivers however managed to evade capture, abandoning their vehicles in the process. Undeterred, the police have initiated an extensive search operation to identify and locate the fugitive drivers, aiming to bring them to justice.
A case under the NDPS Act will be registered and an investigation is being set in motion.