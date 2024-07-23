Tripura Police Seize 515 Kg Ganja From Guwahati-Bound Lorry

In a significant crackdown, the Tripura Police successfully intercepted a lorry carrying 515 kgs of ganja at Kumarghat on Sunday night.
According to reports, the vehicle, a six-wheeled lorry, was en route from Agartala to Guwahati when it was seized by the police.
The driver, Saurabh Trivedi (33), a resident of Azamnagar, Bari, Bihar, was apprehended by the Kumarghat police in the Ratiabari area. During a thorough search of the lorry, a substantial quantity of ganja was discovered bundled inside.
Kumarghat Sub-Divisional Police Officer Kamal Debbarma, along with other officials from the Kumarghat Sub-Divisional Administrator's office, arrived at the scene to oversee the operation. The vehicle was subsequently seized and transported to the Kumarghat police station.
On Monday, Kumarghat Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Shankar Saha briefed reporters on the details of the operation, highlighting the collaborative efforts of the police and administrative officials.
The confiscated ganja has been sent to the Kailashahar District Court for further legal proceedings. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been lodged.
"We received information that a six-wheeler truck was transporting cannabis from Assam to Tripura. In the evening, we intercepted the truck at a checkpoint in front of the police station. The driver, Swaroop Trivedi, was a Bihari. We conducted a proper search of the truck in the presence of senior officers and a videographer," said Shankar Saha, OC, Kumarghat PS, North Tripura.
"During the search, we discovered a secret chamber containing 515 kg of cannabis, with an estimated market value of approximately Rs 25 lakh. We seized the cannabis and detained both the driver and the vehicle," Saha added.
He said that a specific case has been registered and that the investigation is ongoing.
"We are investigating this incident to identify those involved, the origin and destination of the contraband, and will bring all those responsible to justice," Saha stated.