Tripura Police Seize Over 1,200 kg Dry Ganja; One Arrested

In a significant operation targeting drug trafficking, the Tripura police have made a major breakthrough, seizing over 1,200 kg of dry ganja in a recent raid.
In the raid conducted in the Bet Bagan Naka area of Dhalai district, authorities intercepted a 12-wheeler truck carrying latex rubber. Acting on confidential information, officials discovered 1,282 kilograms of dry ganja concealed in 14 drums/barrels within the vehicle.
The seized contraband is approximately valued at Rs 65 lakh. One individual has been apprehended in connection with the incident.
This operation follows closely on the heels of another successful raid in the Sepahijala district. Led by officers and personnel from the Sonamura Police Station, in collaboration with DIB personnel, authorities seized 753 kilograms of dry ganja.
The raid targeted the residence of Ashadul Haque, a suspect absconding at the time of the search. Despite his absence, authorities uncovered 16 plastic drums filled with the illegal substance, valued at around Rs 50 lakh.