Tripura: RPF Keeping Strict Vigil On Illegal Influx; Nabs 3 Rohingyas

Troopers of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) apprehended three illegal Rohingyas from a Delhi-bound train earlier this month, officials informed on Monday.

According to information, RPF personnel nabbed the trio from Anand Vihar-bound Tejas Express during a routine check on March 20.

The three women, upon being questioned, couldn’t furnish proper details about their identity, after which the RPF took them into custody.

Later, it was revealed that the three women are Rohingyas from Bangaldesh who had illegally entered India through the help of an agent.

The agent was also arrested in connection to the case.

It is leaned that the trio had boarded the train at Dharmanagar railway station in North Tripura district and had planned to travel to New Delhi in search of better work opportunities.

A case under relevant sections has been registered against the trio.

An investigation to unearth further linkages is on.

Earlier in January, as many as 6 suspected Rohingyas were detained from the Matinagar area under the Kamalasagar Assembly of Sepahijala district ahead of the forthcoming election in Tripura.

According to sources, six Rohingya youths have been staying in an abandoned house of Moti Mia in the Matinagar area for about a week.

However, the owner of the house Moti Mia was not home for the past few days. When local people became aware of the matter, they surrounded the house and informed Border Security Force and Tripura Police.

They were detained and taken to Amtali Police Station for further interrogation.

During interrogation, the detainees claimed that they have came from Hyderabad a long time ago and used to work there.

Later, they came to Tripura from there with the help of a broker with the intention of going to Bangladesh. The broker who brought them there could not cross the international border because of tight security.