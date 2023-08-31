Tripura: Six Bangladeshi Youths Detained in Sabroom

Authorities of the Sabroom Police Station took swift action on Wednesday following confidential information regarding the presence of multiple Bangladeshi nationals near a small tea garden at Sabroom in Tripura, situated adjacent to the India-Bangladesh border.
Upon receiving the intelligence, Sub-Inspector Dhruba Majumdar and an undercover police team launched a covert operation to apprehend the suspected individuals. The suspects attempted to evade the officers, triggering a dramatic pursuit deep into the tea garden.
After an extensive chase, law enforcement successfully detained six Bangladeshi youths, identified as residents of Chittagong, Bangladesh. They were transported to Sabroom police station for further investigation.
Authorities have confirmed that the ongoing inquiry aims to establish motives behind the border crossing and entry into India. This incident highlights concerns about the adequacy of border security measures, specifically the vigilance of the 109th and 96th Border Security Force (BSF) battalions in the Sabroom sub-division.
The Sabroom Police Station remains committed to addressing issues concerning the presence of Bangladeshi nationals.