Tripura: TTAADC Teams Up with TATA Strive, IHCL for Hospitality Training Hub

In a major initiative to boost skill development, the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) has partnered with TATA Strive and the Indian Hotels Company Ltd. (IHCL), popularly known as the Taj Hotel Group, to establish a premier Hospitality Skill Development Centre of Excellence.
The center, located at the TTAADC headquarters in Khumulwng, is set to provide comprehensive hospitality training for young individuals from Tripura and other northeastern states.
The partnership was formalized with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Thursday, signaling a major step toward empowering regional youth with industry-relevant skills. The new training center will offer immersive programs in core hospitality disciplines, including kitchen operations, front office management, food and beverage service, and housekeeping.
Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarman, leader of the Tipra Motha Party that governs the TTAADC, expressed his enthusiasm for the project, emphasizing the Tata Group’s well-established reputation in skill development. The residential training program aims to educate 250 students in cohorts, with each program running for 10 to 15 weeks.
The TTAADC will provide funding support for the initiative, while Tata Trust will cover students’ fees, ensuring that the program is accessible to participants from various socio-economic backgrounds.
With over 50 training centers across India, TATA Strive brings substantial experience in delivering skill development programs in sectors including hospitality, IT, and engineering.