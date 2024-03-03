Assam Zoo to Undergo Majestic Transformation | Know How
The Assam Zoo-cum-Botanical Garden is set to get a complete transformation this year with a theme-based park, a food court, an auditorium, and bigger enclosures ensuring improved amenities for both tourists and inmates.
Last year, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma allocated more than Rs 300 crore for its development.
The Assam State Zoo cum Botanical Garden is the largest of its kind in the North East region and it is spread across 432 acres (175 hectares). The zoo is located within the Hengrabari Reserved Forest in Guwahati. The zoo is home to about more than 1125 numbers of animals, birds, and reptiles representing over 115 species of animals and birds from around the world. It was opened to the public in 1957.
The Zoo officials sent a proposal to the govt which has been approved and work will begin shortly. It has been meticulously planned, as the revamped zoo will be both fascinating and informative for tourists. The animal enclosures will be redesigned for better safety and with future expansion plans in mind.
The cages will be built in such a way that they can accommodate additional animals brought to the zoo in the future which will enable better management of wildlife habitats.
The zoo will be transformed into a jungle-like habitat, allowing birds and animals to acclimate to their circumstances while visitors can get closer to the inmates.
The list of inmates will include five different aviaries built to house various avian species, including an amazon aviary, a raptor aviary, an indigenous bird aviary, and separate aviaries for waterbirds and vultures.
The project also includes quarantine and veterinary laboratory facilities, which are outfitted with cutting-edge equipment for optimal animal treatment.