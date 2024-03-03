Assam Zoo to Undergo Majestic Transformation | Know How

The Assam State Zoo cum Botanical Garden is the largest of its kind in the North East region and it is spread across 432 acres (175 hectares). The zoo is located within the Hengrabari Reserved Forest in Guwahati. The zoo is home to about more than 1125 numbers of animals, birds, and reptiles representing over 115 species of animals and birds from around the world. It was opened to the public in 1957.