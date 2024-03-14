Tripura's Tea Industry Set for Transformation With Launch of Tea Auction Centre

The tea industry in Tripura is on the cusp of a profound transformation with the inauguration of the Tea Auction Centre in Agartala.
Tripura is poised to become the second state in India to establish its own Tea Auction Centre, marking a significant milestone in the state's agricultural landscape. This strategic move promises to usher in a new era for the marketing and distribution of the high-quality tea produced in Tripura. With an annual output of approximately 9 million kilograms, Tripura ranks as the fifth largest tea producer in the country.
Samir Ranjan Ghosh, Chairperson of Tripura Tea Development Centre, emphasized the historical significance of this launch, stating "In Tripura, we are launching the Tea E-Auction Centre from Thursday. Our CM Manik Saha will inaugurate this. The history of Tea in Tripura is more than 100 years old. As I am asked about the quality of tea in Tripura, I would like to say that there was no procedure for measuring the quality of the tea in the past years. In 2018, after the establishment of the new government, the initiative was taken to develop the tea industry."
"In Tripura, there is annual production of made tea is about 9 million kgs with the 5th largest tea producer in the country after Assam, West Bengal, Tamilnadu and Kerala and more than 50 per cent of the produced tea is sold through Kolkata and Guwahati tea auction centre and rest quantity being sold in the private buyer as well as local market. So steps were taken to set up a tea e-auction centre in Agartala by the Tripura Tea Development Corporation Ltd," he added.
The decision to establish the Agartala Tea Auction Centre was born out of a recognition of the industry's longstanding challenges, including high transportation costs and lengthy sales cycles. This initiative, supported by the Tripura Tea Development Corporation Limited (TTDCL) and backed by the Tea Board of India, underscores the national importance of revitalizing the tea sector in Tripura. The establishment of the auction centre is expected to yield numerous benefits, including enhanced profitability for sellers through reduced freight and warehousing costs, as well as improved price discovery mechanisms for Tripura tea.
Efforts to prepare for the launch of the e-auction centre have been meticulous, with stakeholder meetings, infrastructure preparations, and the allocation of warehousing facilities already underway. Additionally, steps are being taken to engage an organizer and e-auctioneer to ensure the smooth functioning of the auction centre. This initiative aims to streamline the sales and distribution processes, benefiting both producers and buyers within and beyond Tripura's borders.
The Agartala Tea Auction Centre holds immense promise for the tea industry in Tripura, offering a beacon of hope for increased market access and profitability. This landmark initiative reaffirms Tripura's commitment to fostering growth and innovation in its tea sector, serving as a model for other tea-producing regions across India.