Tripura's Tea Industry Set for Transformation With Launch of Tea Auction Centre

Samir Ranjan Ghosh, Chairperson of Tripura Tea Development Centre, emphasized the historical significance of this launch, stating "In Tripura, we are launching the Tea E-Auction Centre from Thursday. Our CM Manik Saha will inaugurate this. The history of Tea in Tripura is more than 100 years old. As I am asked about the quality of tea in Tripura, I would like to say that there was no procedure for measuring the quality of the tea in the past years. In 2018, after the establishment of the new government, the initiative was taken to develop the tea industry."