Two Held With Marijuana Worth Rs 1 Cr During Joint Op in Tripura

At least two individuals were apprehended with dry marijuana worth Rs. 1 crore during a joint operation in Tripura’s Dhalai district on Friday.
According to sources, a joint operation was carried out in Ambassa by Tripura Police and Assam Rifles based on a tip-off on drug movement and seized a heavy vehicle carrying 257 kg of marijuana from the possession of the apprehended two individuals.
Following the seizure of the huge quantity of marijuana, the two individuals along with the seized items were handed over to Ambassa Police Station for further investigations and legal proceedings.
Taking to Twitter, Assam Rifles informed, “Assam Rifles on 11 Aug, in a joint operation with Tripura Police, apprehended two individuals alongwith 257 kg Marijuana with approximate cost of Rs 1 Crore in general area Ambassa, Dhalai Dist, Tripura.”