Two Minor Girls Gangraped In Tripura; Facebook Friend Held

According to reports, the two girls had come to attend ‘Baishaki Mela’, an annual cultural programme at Amarpur town of the district and met Jamatia, who had befriended one of them over Facebook.

The girls were then lured away from the mela premises to a nearby rubber plantation where seven to eight youths were waiting. Upon reaching, Molarai and his accomplices raped the two minor girls.

The accused then took both the girls to Amarpur the next morning, following which, the victims went to Birganj police station and registered a complaint against the culprits.

Acting swiftly, the police arrested Molarai for his alleged involvement in the gang rape case.

Further investigation into the matter is on.

Moreover, the Tripura Commission for Women (TCW) has also condemned the gang rape of the two tribal girls.