Zero Tolerance Mandatory for Law & Order in State: Tripura CM

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha stated that state government holds absolutely zero tolerance towards crime and is working towards 'Nasha Mukt Tripura' and 'Nasha Mukt Bharat'.
Addressing media persons on Friday, Manik Saha said, “For maintaining the law and order situation and the social system of the state, zero tolerance is very effective and mandatory. Keeping that in mind I instructed to the concerned departments, that strict action will be taken in case of violation of laws irrespective of the caste, religion or support of any political party. We are working towards Nasha Mukt Tripura and Nasha Mukt Bharat and for this also Zero Tolerance is the only solution.”
The Tripura Chief Minister also stated that zero tolerance against crime is very essential because for a long time it has become a practice of the police not responding to complainants and not investigating properly.
Meanwhile, replying to a query about the alleged gang rape of a college student in the state, Manik Saha said that the accused have been arrested and the case is currently under investigation.
The CM also said that efforts are underway to make the whole administration digitized and paperless.
He said, "We inaugurated a digitalised library at the Bijay Kumar High School. This will benefit all the students, as they no longer have to care for the books. Gradually, all the schools in the state will be made digitalized, including all the departments and training. Importantly it is a decision by the government of Tripura to digitise all government departments in school by December 2023.”