Unclimbed No More: Indian Army Scales Arunachal’s Highest Peak for the First Time

In a proud moment for the nation, an Indian Army team from the Eastern Command has become the first to reach the top of Mount Kangto, the highest peak in Arunachal Pradesh. The 7,042-metre mountain had never been climbed before and is known for its remote and difficult location.

The Army announced the achievement on Friday, calling it a major milestone for the country. The 18-member team started its journey on November 3 and made its way through tough Himalayan terrain before finally reaching the summit.

The team was welcomed back by Lt Gen RC Tiwari, Army Commander, Eastern Command, who praised the mountaineers for their courage and determination.

The Army said the climbers faced extremely cold weather and dangerous conditions but continued to move forward with teamwork and strong willpower.

The successful climb has been described as a moment of national pride and a tribute to the spirit of the Indian Army.

The Army summed up the achievement with a simple message: “Nothing is impossible for the Indian Army.”

Also Read: Indian Army Showcases Life-Saving Skills in Arunachal Jungle Exercise