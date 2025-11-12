Indian Army Showcases Life-Saving Skills in Arunachal Jungle Exercise

The Indian Army recently carried out a remarkable exercise deep in the jungles of Arunachal Pradesh, showcasing how its medical teams can save lives even in the most remote and difficult conditions.

The exercise was designed to simulate a real emergency situation, requiring soldiers to establish a fully functional medical post in areas that are difficult to access. Medical teams traversed steep slopes, thick vegetation, and rugged terrain to set up a facility capable of handling critical situations, including stabilizing injured personnel and providing continuous care where evacuation options are limited.

During the drill, the army teams conducted mock trauma management exercises, demonstrating advanced resuscitation techniques, patient triage, and coordinated teamwork. The focus was on showing that the teams could operate independently for extended periods, ensuring that help reaches those in need even in harsh and isolated conditions.

The initiative reflects the Indian Army’s commitment not only to operational readiness but also to humanitarian support. By preparing for emergencies in such challenging terrain, the army demonstrates its ability to respond swiftly and effectively during both military operations and natural disasters, highlighting the professionalism, dedication, and adaptability of its personnel.

Earlier, troops of the Dao Division carried out a series of coordinated training exercises across forward areas of Arunachal Pradesh. These exercises were designed to enhance operational efficiency, teamwork, and adaptability in varied environmental conditions. Soldiers participated in simulated operational drills that tested their ability to respond to realistic scenarios, refine tactical responses, and follow standard procedures with precision.

Through these regular, realistic exercises, the Indian Army continues to uphold its long-standing tradition of professionalism, demonstrating that its personnel are always ready to serve the nation. The drills highlight the army’s motto, “Forever in the Line of Duty.”

