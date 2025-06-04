Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Assures Central Support to Flood-Hit Northeast

Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) and Communications, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, has expressed deep concern over the severe floods and landslides impacting several Northeastern states due to heavy, continuous rainfall.

Advertisment

Scindia is actively monitoring the crisis and has assured comprehensive assistance from the Central Government to aid affected regions. To coordinate relief efforts, he personally contacted the Chief Ministers of Assam and Sikkim, as well as the Governor of Manipur, reaffirming the Centre’s strong commitment to the region.

During a telephonic conversation with Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, Scindia emphasized the government’s readiness to provide all necessary support, stating, “We remain firmly committed to supporting the people of Sikkim in this challenging time.”

He also spoke with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, assuring him of full backing from the Centre for ongoing relief and rehabilitation operations. Similarly, Scindia discussed the situation with Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, pledging unwavering support for the state’s affected communities.

The Minister took to social media platform X to express solidarity with the flood-hit Northeastern states and reiterated the Central Government’s commitment to a swift, coordinated response to the natural disaster.

This proactive engagement highlights the Centre’s focus on ensuring timely relief and rehabilitation in the Northeast amid escalating climatic challenges.

Also Read: Monsoon Picks Up Pace in Assam: Flood Alert as Rain Batters 20+ Districts