University Stays Neutral on Religion and Politics: USTM Chancellor

As the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) marks a significant milestone in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024, Chancellor Mahbubul Hoque highlighted the university's commitment to excellence and its separation from religion and politics.
Chancellor Hoque commented, “We keep our university free from the influences of religion and politics. Recent remarks by the Chief Minister concerning the university’s main gate have brought attention to ongoing development work around USTM, which involves cutting soil and trees. However, we are not responsible for the floods in Guwahati.”
He further added, “We are dedicated to advancing USTM’s reputation nationwide. Achieving a place among the top 200 universities in the NIRF is a testament to our efforts. USTM is proud to be the only private university in the Northeast to achieve this distinction.”
Chancellor Hoque also extended an invitation to news organizations to visit USTM and witness the university's developments firsthand.
Previously, the Chancellor vigorously denied the Chief Minister of Assam's allegations that USTM was responsible for the recent artificial floods in Guwahati. Hoque reiterated the university's dedication to environmental sustainability and firmly rejected any claims linking USTM to the city's waterlogging problems.
He clarified that USTM is situated approximately 6 kilometers from Guwahati city and spans over 100 acres. He expressed surprise and disappointment over the blame being directed at the university for the recent floods, noting that USTM has been dedicated to its development since 2011 and has been working on its engineering college since 2009.
Hoque detailed USTM’s commitment to environmental sustainability, highlighting the university’s extensive green initiatives, including rainwater harvesting systems, advanced drainage, and wastewater treatment technologies. “Visitors to our campus recognize and appreciate our green coverage. We are a designated green campus with more than just tree planting; we incorporate sophisticated drainage and water recycling systems,” Hoque said.
He further explained that attributing the flood issues solely to USTM is unjust. “The land between our campus and Guwahati spans thousands of hectares. Flooding is a result of multiple contributing factors. Blaming USTM without a thorough investigation is unfair, particularly given our commitment to maintaining a sustainable and eco-friendly campus.”
Hoque also addressed the university's measures for managing rainwater and treating wastewater. “We have five natural ponds for water harvesting and a dedicated water flow system. Our construction areas feature scientific drainage systems. However, inadequate drainage on the road near our campus contributes to waterlogging.”