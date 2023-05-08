Violence Ravaged Manipur Under Constant Aerial Surveillance By Security Forces.

In order to significantly enhance the surveillance capability in Manipur, over 100 columns of Army and Assam Rifles have been working tirelessly in the past 96 hours plus.
On the other hand, the employment of aviation assets has also been intensified by the security forces in the violence ravaged Manipur.
In particular, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles and Helicopters have been pressed into action for surveillance not only in hinterland but also along Indo Myanmar Border, informed the security forces through a press communiqué.
The press communiqué further reads, “Use of the third dimension is of utmost importance in modern military warfare. It gives the security forces a major edge to not only carry out effective surveillance of anti-national elements but also target elements that may harm important installations."
Thus, employment of these assets is giving a major fillip to the effectiveness of Army & Assam Rifles, success of which is evident on ground in Manipur not only in hinterland but also for domination of Indo Myanmar Border to prevent any misadventure attempt by Manipur Valley Based Insurgent Groups staying across in various camps, the security forces claimed.
Meanwhile, the Assam Police has released two helpline numbers for the people of the state stuck in violence-hit Manipur. The helpline numbers released by Assam Police are 1079 and 1070.
As per reports, a special team of police officials are monitoring the situation and will provide all possible help in this regard. Moreover, another team of officials also travelled to Manipur three days ago.