" Vocal for Local’: Arunachal Fashion Week to Boost Weavers, Designers

The One Arunachal NGO has officially announced the 3rd Arunachal Fashion Week – The Artisans’ Movement, scheduled for December 2025, as a tribute to the state’s weavers, artisans, and designers.

The ten-day event, to be held at Interior Park, Lekhi, Naharlagun, will spotlight Arunachal Pradesh’s cultural pride through fashion, art, and craftsmanship.

“The Artisans’ Movement is our effort to shift the focus from glamour to grassroots, from runways to the real hands that weave our identity,” said Shri Joram Tat, Chairperson, One Arunachal, and Chief Organiser of the event. “Every thread spun in our villages carries a story of tradition, skill, and self-reliance.

Through Arunachal Fashion Week, we want to give those stories a national stage and show that fashion can be a force for livelihood, culture, and pride.”

He expressed gratitude to Chief Patron of the event Shri Nyato Dukam, Hon’ble Cabinet Minister, Government of Arunachal Pradesh (Commerce & Industries, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Textile & Handicrafts, Trade & Commerce, and Sericulture), and Patron Dr. Mohesh Chai, Hon’ble MLA-cum-Advisor to the Hon’ble Minister of Commerce & Industry and Health, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, for their guidance and support in empowering youth, artisans, and entrepreneurs through creative industry initiatives.

This year’s lineup features six major designers representing diverse districts and tribes —Pura Aniya from Ziro (Lower Subansiri) of A Dressmaker; Osum Jerang from Kaying (Siang) of Sum’s Tribal Fusion; Jyoti Dada from Tirap of JD Collections; Gimi Yamang from Kra-Dadi of Gimi’s Design; Opet Litin from Yingkiong (Upper Siang) of Litin’s Creation; and Joram Nampi from Joram (Keyi Panyor) of One Arunachal. Joining them are designers Leeza Bagra, Siang Yangada Jumter Angu, Liya Elapra, and Metam Veo, along with weave designers from across Arunachal’s tribes, including specially-abled artisans, symbolising inclusivity and innovation.

The ten-day calendar of the event is designed to blend fashion, culture, and entrepreneurship:

• Day 1 – AFW Night of Opulence: MET Gala-inspired evening celebrating luxury, glamour, and cultural appreciation (Theme: Tribal Fusion)

• Day 2 – AFW Fashion Extravaganza: High-energy fashion show featuring traditional to contemporary designs (Theme: Arunachal’s Fashion Future)

• Day 3 – AFW Cultural Heritage Day: A day dedicated to music, art, and indigenous textiles under the theme Weaving Traditions

• Day 4 to Day 9 – Exhibition: Display of furniture, home décor, handicrafts, handloom products, and fabrics at Interior Park

• Day 10 – AFW Awards Night and After-Party: A grand celebration at Mayam’s 359 Hotels & Resorts, Holangi, Itanagar, honouring creativity and excellence in the fashion industry.

The AFW Awards Night will recognise outstanding contributions by models, designers, and artisans in promoting Arunachal Pradesh’s rich cultural heritage. Award categories include AFW Model of the Year 2025, Best Fashion Designer, Best Weave Designer, Emerging Talent Award, Best Contributor Award, Best Showstopper Award, Most Fashionable Guest Award, and Buyer’s Award, among others.

At its core, the 3rd Arunachal Fashion Week – The Artisans’ Movement is not merely a fashion event but a cultural and developmental movement; one that weaves together empowerment, sustainability, and creativity, positioning Arunachal Pradesh as a growing hub of craftsmanship, culture, and innovation.

