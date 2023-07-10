West Garo Hills' Ringgi Demdema Organic FPC Launches Season Sale for Kew Pineapples

Ringgi Demdema Organic Farmer Producer Company (FPC), based in West Garo Hills, has announced the launch of its season sale for Kew Pineapples, delighting consumers with their fresh and organic produce. In an exciting development, an initial consignment of 12 MT (Metric Tons) of Kew Pineapples was successfully dispatched from Chibinang to Varanasi, marking the expansion of the company's distribution network.
With a focus on fostering stronger connections between farmers and institutional buyers, Ringgi Demdema Organic FPC is actively collaborating with partners such as DeHaat TM. This strategic collaboration aims to facilitate direct engagement between farmers and buyers, ensuring a fair and transparent marketplace for all stakeholders.
The season sale for Kew Pineapples presents an excellent opportunity for consumers to savor the delectable taste of West Garo Hills' organic produce. Known for their superior quality and distinctive flavor, Kew Pineapples are highly sought after in the market. By launching the season sale, Ringgi Demdema Organic FPC aims to meet the growing demand for organic and locally sourced fruits while promoting sustainable agricultural practices.
The consignment of 12 MT sent to Varanasi signifies the company's commitment to expanding its market reach and establishing a strong presence in new territories. This move allows consumers in Varanasi and surrounding areas to experience the freshness and flavor of Kew Pineapples directly from the farmers of West Garo Hills.
The collaboration with DeHaat TM and other institutional buyers and partners demonstrates Ringgi Demdema Organic FPC's proactive approach to connecting farmers and farmer groups with larger markets. By establishing these valuable connections, the company creates opportunities for farmers to access a wider customer base, ensuring fair prices and better economic prospects for their produce.
Through initiatives like the season sale and strategic partnerships, Ringgi Demdema Organic FPC is not only empowering farmers but also promoting sustainable agriculture and organic farming practices. By supporting local farmers and their communities, the company contributes to the overall development and prosperity of the region.
As the season sale gains momentum, consumers and institutional buyers alike can look forward to enjoying the delectable flavors of Kew Pineapples while actively supporting sustainable agriculture and rural livelihoods. The success of Ringgi Demdema Organic FPC's initiatives exemplifies the potential for growth and collaboration within the agricultural sector, setting a positive example for the industry as a whole.