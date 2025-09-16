Widespread Rainfall Disrupts Northeast; Assam, Meghalaya on Alert

Assam and various regions of the Northeast saw heavy rain on Tuesday, with extremely heavy rainfall reported in parts of Meghalaya and heavy rainfall reported in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

As per the Daily Weather Report put out by the Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati, Sohra (Cherrapunji) received a whopping 21 cm of rainfall, followed by Jiribam in Manipur with 11 cm and Sainik School, Goalpara, at 10 cm. Some other places, such as Panbari, Pasighat, Alagapur, and Khowang, received 7–8 cm of rain.

The IMD added that the monsoon continued to be active over Assam and Meghalaya with light to moderate rain in the majority of Northeast regions. Thunderstorm and lightning activity also continues to be expected across Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura in the next few days.

Guwahati Registers Heavy Showers

In Guwahati and the surrounding areas, heavy showers provided relief from the humidity but also caused waterlogging in many localities. Guwahati city experienced heavy rainfall between 8:30 AM and 2:30 PM—Rupnagar had 48 mm, Guwahati Airport 46 mm, Guwahati University 23 mm, and IASST Boragaon 24 mm. Amingaon of Kamrup district led with 72.5 mm, followed by Sualkuchi with 40 mm.

The 24-hour city forecast for the next 24 hours shows a mainly cloudy sky with likelihood of light rain or thundershowers till Wednesday morning. The chance of rain is between 26–50 percent.

Five-Day Forecast of the Northeast

IMD has forecast for the next five days as follows:

Heavy rain at scattered places in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Nagaland.

Thunderstorm with frequent lightning is very likely over all the northeastern states, including Assam, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

Moderate rain is likely at most places, with no appreciable change in maximum temperatures over the region.

Residents have been cautioned to be vigilant to the danger of localized flooding, waterlogging and potential disruption in communication and traffic due to heavy showers.

