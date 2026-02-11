Working to Identify Perpatrators of Ukhrul Violence, Says Manipur Dy CM

Manipur Deputy Chief Minister L Dikho said that efforts are underway to identify those responsible for the recent violence at Litan in Ukhrul district, adding that multiple stakeholders are engaged in restoring normalcy as the situation gradually cools down.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme, Dikho said the state government, led by the Chief Minister, along with security forces and civil society organisations, are working collectively to bring about a resolution.

“The Chief Minister, the government, security forces, civil society groups and other stakeholders are involved in bringing a solution. We are trying to meet everyone and make them understand. There are positive signs,” he said.

He acknowledged that an immediate resolution may not be possible given the prevailing circumstances, but expressed hope that conditions will improve soon.

The Naga People’s Front leader said authorities have not yet identified those behind the violence, but are actively working to ascertain the individuals involved.

“Earlier, there was some confusion following the immediate firing and burning of houses. Now the situation is much clearer,” Dikho said.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to peace, he said efforts are being intensified to resolve the issue and restore stability in the affected areas. “We hope everyone will cooperate,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Manipur government has extended the suspension of internet services in the Lhungtin sub-division of Kangpokpi district and the Phungyar sub-division of Kamjong district for five days with immediate effect.

According to a statement issued by the Home Department, the decision has been taken amid concerns that anti-social elements may misuse social media platforms to circulate images, posts, and videos that could inflame public sentiments and adversely impact the law and order situation in the state.

Authorities said the precautionary measure aims to prevent the spread of potentially provocative content and maintain peace as investigations and outreach efforts continue.