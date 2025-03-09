Security Forces Recover Weapons, Explosives in Large-Scale Ops Across Manipur

In a series of successful joint operations, the Indian Army and Assam Rifles, under the Spear Corps, conducted multiple raids across the hill and valley districts of Manipur, in coordination with Manipur Police, CRPF, BSF, and ITBP. The operations targeted various locations, including Jiribam, Tengnoupal, Kakching, Ukhrul, Imphal East, and Imphal West, leading to significant recoveries of arms and explosives.

According to an official statement, security forces seized a total of 25 weapons, several Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), grenades, ammunition, and other war-like stores. Additionally, bunkers in the Kangpokpi district were destroyed as part of the efforts to enhance security in the region.

In the Bidyanagar and New Alipur villages of Jiribam district, a joint team of Assam Rifles, Manipur Police, and CRPF recovered three pump-action shotguns, one double-barrel rifle, ammunition, and other war-like stores. Similarly, in Senam, Tengnoupal district, security forces recovered 11 weapons, including two INSAS rifles, two carbines, two pistols, one rifle, and four improvised mortars, along with 13 IEDs, grenades, and additional ammunition.

Operations in the Hangul area of Kakching district led to the recovery of five weapons, including a carbine, a .22 rifle, a single-barrel gun, a modified .303 rifle, and a single-barrel bolt rifle. Meanwhile, in Moirang Kampu, Imphal East district, a joint operation by Assam Rifles and Manipur Police resulted in the recovery of a pistol, ammunition, and other war-like materials.

In Ukhrul district, coordinated efforts by the Indian Army, BSF, and Manipur Police led to the recovery of four weapons in Thawai Kuki/Litan. The cache included two 81mm mortars, one 51mm mortar, one improvised mortar, and additional ammunition.

All recovered items have been handed over to Manipur Police for further investigation and disposal.

