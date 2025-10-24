'Zigzak': Northeast India Gets Its First All-in-One Service App

Renowned filmmaker and entrepreneur Lorence Kachari, Founder and CEO of Zigzak Technologies Pvt. Ltd., has officially launched the Zigzak App, marking a significant milestone as the first multi-service platform of its kind in Northeast India.

The app is designed as an all-in-one digital ecosystem, integrating a variety of essential services — including food delivery, grocery shopping, rides, medicines, parcel delivery, and home services — into a single, user-friendly interface.

Developed by a team of fifteen engineers and developers based in Hyderabad, the Zigzak App represents a major leap in service innovation and accessibility for the region.

A standout feature of the app is its advanced SOS emergency system, described by the company as one of the fastest and safest in the world. Users can trigger an emergency alert simply by typing “SOS” within the app, ensuring rapid response in situations involving personal safety threats, child endangerment, or sudden medical emergencies. The SOS service will remain accessible to the public, even for those not registered on the platform.

The company has also announced plans to introduce a drone-based delivery system to enhance accessibility across Nagaland’s hilly terrains and other remote areas of the Northeast, ensuring faster and more reliable delivery of essentials such as food and medicines.

“Zigzak is built on the belief that technology should simplify life,” said Mr. Kachari. “By combining multiple services into one platform and emphasizing safety and accessibility, we aim to create a solution that truly serves the people.”

With its integrated service model, strong focus on public safety, and futuristic vision, Zigzak is rapidly emerging as one of the most promising start-ups in India’s digital sector.