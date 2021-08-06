Police Busts Assam Police Recruitment Fraud In Chhaygaon, 1 Held

In an operation led by the Assam Police, a case of fake Assam Police recruitment has been busted in Assam.

The operation was carried out by the Chhaygaon Police where an incident of fake recruitment into the police service was revealed on Thursday.

A teacher has been apprehended by the police today who alleged to be in connection with the whole case.

The captured teacher has been identified as Moinul Khan of Kalatoli on Thursday.

The Chhaygaon Police have also filed an FIR against Moinul Khan for his fraudulent act yesterday.

Meanwhile, the Police has also informed that they are suspicious of many others to be involved in the fraudster circle who has been giving fake police recruitment.

