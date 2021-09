Police encounter reported in Hojai’s Doboka area on Wednesday, September 22.

According to sources, the Police has shot at an Irani group member.

Sources said that, the Irani Group member has been identified as Akash Yadav who was caught in the police net after robbing Rs. 56,000.

As per statements made by the Police, Yadav has been shot after he tried to escape police custody on Wednesday.