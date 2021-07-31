Police Nabs 5 In Relation To Illegal Women Trading In Duliajan

An operation was led by the Assam Police in Duliajan against illegal women trading on Saturday.

The police have captured five including two women in the operation who are associated with the women trading in Duliajan of Assam.

The apprehended that are associated with the trading have been identified as Tara Ali, Ashim Dey, Paritosh Debnath, Matu Gogoi Kandh and Anjali Roy.

The women trading had been going on at the residence of the Duliajan accused Paritosh Debnath since a very long time, said police sources.

Moreover, many objectionable items have also been recovered in the operation.

Meanwhile, the 5 apprehended  are kept in the Duliajan Police station.

