Police, Security Forces Gunned Down 2 Terrorists Including Lashkar Commander In J&K

Police and security forces in the Pampore area near Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district gunned down two terrorists, including Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Umar Mushtaq Khandey, during a joint operation on Saturday, a senior police officer informed.

According to sources, Umar Mushtaq Khandey’s name was figured in the list of top 10 terrorists who the security forces were targeting since the hit list was released by the police in August this year.

Police officials said one of the killed terrorists was involved in the targeted killing of two policemen in Srinagar and vowed to eliminate all those creating fear in the society.

This is the third encounter since yesterday evening and the ninth anti-terrorist operation in the Valley in which 13 local terrorists have been killed in the last week.

Earlier on Friday, Police said that terrorists allegedly involved in recent targeted killings of a civilian and a police officer were killed during the back-to-back encounters by the security forces.

As reported, a police spokesman said that operations were launched within a span of three hours in Srinagar and Pulwama in which two terrorists involved in the killing of a sub-inspector of J&K police and civilian were gunned down.

The police tweeted, “We are committed to #hunt down these #terrorists who try to create fear among masses and spread mischief & tumult in the valley. Such elements and their name should be excised from society.”

