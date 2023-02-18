BJP's Elected Representatives 'Seasonal Birds’, Says Mamata

Speaking at the administrative review meeting in West Bengal’s Bankura district, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday described the elected public representatives of the BJP in West Bengal as 'seasonal birds' who 'vanish' after getting elected.

The Chief Minister said, “Both the Lok Sabha seats in Bankura and eight of the 12 Assembly seats in the district are held by the BJP. But none of the elected representatives of the party has taken any initiative for the development of the district. There has been no development in Bankura. They are like seasonal birds who come at the time of elections and vanish after getting elected."



She also said that the Minister’s and MLA’s have promised to provide Ujala Gas before the polls. However, no one of the residents has received the same. Instead they have hiked prices of essential commodities after the elections were over.

Underlining the continuous distress by State Government Banerjee said that despite of having limited financial resources, her government has announced an additional 3 percent Dearness Allowance.

Banerjee said, "I am not a magician. I have to arrange funds. We are also facing constant reluctance of the Union government in releasing our legitimate dues.”

BJP MLA from Bankura Assembly constituency, Niladri Sekhar Jana reacted to Mamata’s statement and said, "The District Magistrate is holding over all the development projects proposed by our elected representatives. I feel he is following the Chief Minister's instruction. But I am happy that the Chief Minister has admitted that her party lacks support in the district.”

Besides all the talk, benefits in connection with various schemes of the state government were handed over to the beneficiaries in the event.