List of Chief Ministers of Gujarat & Their Service Periods

Gujarat has always remained a prominent cultural and trade centre throughout the history of India. One of the most famous things of Gujarat is the Sardar Patel statue, which is the highest in the world. The height of the statue is 182 metres and it was made to honour India´s first home minister who united the different states of India into one nation. While Gujarat is renowned for its beaches, temple towns, and historic capitals, it is also a hotbed for politics. Gujarat politics is mostly dominated by the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Indian National Congress.



Since its inception, the state has had 17 Chief Ministers. The first CM of the state was Jivraj Narayan Mehta of the Congress who was sworn in on 1 May 1960. Congress has ruled the state seven times. Ever since the BJP won the Gujarat assembly election in 1995, the state has remained in saffron hands. Narendra Modi is the longest-serving chief minister for twelve and a half years from 2001 to 2014. He resigned in 2014 to become the 14th Prime Minister of India. Here’s the full list of CMs of Gujarat.