Full List of Governors of Kerala: 1956 to present

The Constitution defines the governor as the head of the state, and he or she must follow the advice of the Council of Ministers (CoM). He functions as a vital link between the Union government and the state government. Since Article 153 mandates the presence of a governor in every state, Kerala has had 17 governors since 1956. The first governor of Kerala was Burgula Ramakrishna Rao. He was appointed in 1956. Fast forwarding to today, the present governor is Arif Mohammad Khan. In this list, we have mentioned the names of all the Governors of Kerala to date.