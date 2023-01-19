List of all the Governors of Himachal Pradesh: From 1977 to present

According to the Constitution, the governor is the head of the state and is obligated to heed the Council of Ministers' (CoM) recommendations. He serves as an essential conduit between the federal and state governments. The first governor of Himachal Pradesh was Sh. S. Chakravarti. Fast forwarding to today, the current governor is Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar. Since 1977, Himachal Pradesh has had 30 governors. This is because Article 153 says that every state must have a governor. To know the names of all the governors of Himachal Pradesh to date, see below.