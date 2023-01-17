List Of Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh: 1956 to Present

According to the Indian Constitution, the chief minister has de facto executive authority even though the governor is the state's de jure head. After the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, the state's governor typically extends an invitation to the party (or coalition) with the majority of seats to form the government. The chief minister is chosen by the governor, and the assembly holds the chief minister's council of ministers collectively accountable. Given that he has the confidence of the assembly, the chief minister's term is for five years and is subject to no term limits. In this list, we have mentioned the names of all the people who have been in the position of Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh to date.