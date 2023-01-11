List of Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu & Their Tenure Periods

The CM is a state's chief executive in India. In other words, the Chief Minister of the State is the one who actually has the highest authority in the state. The governor appoints the chief minister of Tamil Nadu for five years, just like every other state in India. Numerous individuals have held the position of Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu over the years since India became a republic. Out of all other people, Mr. M. Karunanidhi has been the longest-serving CM of the state. Currently, M.K. Stalin is in the position of chief minister of Tamil Nadu since May 7, 2021. In this list, we have mentioned all the people who were in the position of Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu before him.