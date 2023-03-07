Assam, a state in northeast India, has seen several Chief Ministers since independence. Gopinath Bordoloi served as the first Chief Minister of Assam from 1946 to 1950. He was a freedom fighter and played a significant role in the formation of modern Assam. The late Tarun Gogoi was the Chief Minister of Assam for three consecutive terms, from 2001 to 2016. He played a crucial role in resolving the insurgency problem in the state and focused on infrastructure development. The current Chief Minister of Assam is Mr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, who has been instrumental in bringing several important developments to the state. To sum up, here is the full list of Chief Ministers of Assam from 1946 to the present.